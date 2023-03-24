The Arbor Day Foundation and POWER Engineers Partner To Support US Forests

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / The Arbor Day Foundation and POWER Engineers Inc., a global consulting engineering firm, are expanding their partnership to impact forests around the United States through strategic reforestation efforts. POWER has committed to providing support to plant a minimum of 5,000 trees annually for the next 10 years with a focus on forests of greatest need.

The partnership began in 2022 with the planting of 5,000 trees in Nez Perce National Forest in Idaho, their home state. This project focused on wildlife recovery within the Red River Ranger District, an area significantly degraded by unsustainable forest management, fires, and disease. By planting a diverse blend of native tree species - an essential component for both forest health and biodiversity of plant and animal species - the project helped to restore essential habitat and bolster the resiliency of the district. Each year, POWER will work with the Foundation to support programs in other forests of need, ensuring the partnership leads to meaningful, measurable impact across vulnerable regions.

"We look forward to continuing our work alongside POWER Engineers in the years to come. Partnerships like this help increase our ability to plant the right trees in the places that need them most," said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Together we can help restore and protect our forests and ensure these vital ecosystems have a chance to thrive well into the future."

For the past 50 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has worked to plant nearly 500 million trees in forests and communities around the world. Through a global network of partnerships, the Foundation facilitates projects that empower organizations of all sizes to reach their sustainability goals via measurable, impactful work through trees and forests. The Foundation recently announced an initiative to plant 500 million trees over the next 5 years in the forests and communities that need them most.

"We're excited to be partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to help rebuild forests across the U.S. that need reforestation due to the devastation of wildfires," said Forrest Neumann, POWER's Fleet Program Manager. "We found reforestation to be one of the best ways for us to care for the environment and to help directly in areas where POWER operates."

"We're focused on doing good for our partners and communities and partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation is a great step in that direction," said Chuck Kemp, Chief Financial Officer of POWER Engineers. "We are excited to demonstrate POWER's care for our communities and our environment through helping rebuild forests of greatest need."

POWER Engineers is committed to helping create a more sustainable future through their partnerships with clients and through their own sustainability actions. They actively help clients thoughtfully design projects that consider environmental impacts and lead to more sustainable infrastructure. They are focused on ensuring their employees, clients, and communities prosper for years to come, which is reflected in their 10-year commitment to help rebuild forests around the country.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation organizations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners, and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing, and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

About POWER Engineers

POWER Engineers Inc. is an engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in integrated solutions for clients in the power delivery, power generation, food and beverage, government, renewables and storage, campus energy, and oil and gas industries. Founded in 1976, it is an employee-owned company with 50 offices and more than 3,500 employees across North America.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world's largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation - alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners - has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.



