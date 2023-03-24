Sunmaxx says Fraunhofer ISE has confirmed the 80% efficiency of its new photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) module. It consists of 108 PERC half-cells in M10 format, with 400 W of electrical output and 1,200 W of thermal output.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) said this week that its new PVT solar module PX-1 from German manufacturer Sunmaxx PVT has an overall efficiency of 80%. The module measures 1,750 mm x 1,140 mm x 38 mm and features 108 PERC half-cells in the M10 format. The electrical output is 400 W, which corresponds to an electrical ...

