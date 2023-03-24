Anzeige
Freitag, 24.03.2023
WKN: A3C3EV ISIN: CA64067L1094 Ticker-Symbol: 2P6 
Tradegate
24.03.23
10:39 Uhr
0,053 Euro
-0,006
-9,85 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEPRA FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEPRA FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0530,06514:13
0,0530,06514:05
24.03.2023 | 14:02
Nepra Foods: Nepra Announces Retail Launch of Novel ProPasta

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Nepra Foods Inc. (the "Company" or "Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce the retail launch of its industry-leading, dried and shelf-stable ProPasta® noodles. The Company has now finalized both retail packaging design and UPC code registration, in addition to logistics and distribution partners.

The initial launch will include three SKUs (rotini, rigatoni, and shells) in eight-ounce packages at a retail price of $4.99 to $5.99. The noodles, which are not only gluten and allergen free, are indistinguishable from conventional pasta but contain superior nutritional content with 30 grams of protein, 30 grams of net carbs, and nearly 20 grams of fiber per serving.

"The finalization of our ProPasta® represents the culmination of years' worth of research and development, coupled with over a century of combined experience from our team" commented Chadwick White, CEO of Nepra Foods. "Our ProPasta® not only delivers a superior finished product to any competing products currently on the market, it also redefines this segment as a truly nutritious, go-to, guilt-free food. Analysis of the amino acid profile, which is essentially the "building blocks" of protein, demonstrate that it is pound for pound as nutritious or better than conventional, high-quality animal proteins such as chicken breast. ProPasta® truly represents a game changer in the industry, not only within the pasta or noodle category but more broadly within the protein category."

The Company currently has an initial internal annual production capacity of 500,000 boxes with the ability to scale production to 1.7 million boxes utilizing the existing manufacturing footprint. Discussions with national grocery chains are advancing with the first partnership announcement anticipated in the coming weeks. In addition, the Company has also engaged with specialty wholesale distributors, catering to the Italian foods market, in addition to ongoing trials with several restaurant chains.

Figure 1: ProPasta® Retail Packaging Design

Nepra Foods, Friday, March 24, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 2: Nutritional Label and Amino Acid Profile

Nepra Foods, Friday, March 24, 2023, Press release picture

Nepra Foods, Friday, March 24, 2023, Press release picture

About Nepra Foods

Nepra is a multi-category market leader in delicious allergen-free and plant-based food ingredients and consumer products. Through technology and a world-leading team of chefs, master bakers, food scientists, and nutrition experts we are solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations
investors@neprafoods.com
1-844-566-1917

Chadwick White, CEO
chadwick.white@neprafoods.com
(720)-729-8500

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances, or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745455/Nepra-Announces-Retail-Launch-of-Novel-ProPasta

