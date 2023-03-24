Nepra Foods: Nepra Announces Retail Launch of Novel ProPasta

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Nepra Foods Inc. (the "Company" or "Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce the retail launch of its industry-leading, dried and shelf-stable ProPasta® noodles. The Company has now finalized both retail packaging design and UPC code registration, in addition to logistics and distribution partners.

The initial launch will include three SKUs (rotini, rigatoni, and shells) in eight-ounce packages at a retail price of $4.99 to $5.99. The noodles, which are not only gluten and allergen free, are indistinguishable from conventional pasta but contain superior nutritional content with 30 grams of protein, 30 grams of net carbs, and nearly 20 grams of fiber per serving.

"The finalization of our ProPasta® represents the culmination of years' worth of research and development, coupled with over a century of combined experience from our team" commented Chadwick White, CEO of Nepra Foods. "Our ProPasta® not only delivers a superior finished product to any competing products currently on the market, it also redefines this segment as a truly nutritious, go-to, guilt-free food. Analysis of the amino acid profile, which is essentially the "building blocks" of protein, demonstrate that it is pound for pound as nutritious or better than conventional, high-quality animal proteins such as chicken breast. ProPasta® truly represents a game changer in the industry, not only within the pasta or noodle category but more broadly within the protein category."

The Company currently has an initial internal annual production capacity of 500,000 boxes with the ability to scale production to 1.7 million boxes utilizing the existing manufacturing footprint. Discussions with national grocery chains are advancing with the first partnership announcement anticipated in the coming weeks. In addition, the Company has also engaged with specialty wholesale distributors, catering to the Italian foods market, in addition to ongoing trials with several restaurant chains.

Figure 1: ProPasta® Retail Packaging Design

Figure 2: Nutritional Label and Amino Acid Profile

About Nepra Foods

Nepra is a multi-category market leader in delicious allergen-free and plant-based food ingredients and consumer products. Through technology and a world-leading team of chefs, master bakers, food scientists, and nutrition experts we are solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow.

