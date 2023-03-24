Workiva: SEC Climate Disclosure: Predictions and Preparation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Workiva



In this episode of ESG Talk, David Kanarek, vice president and managing counsel at American Express, joins Workiva's Mark Mellen and Steve Soter to discuss the SEC's climate disclosure proposal. Mark and Steve predict what will make it into the final ruling while David shares how his finance and sustainability teams are preparing for the new regulation.

