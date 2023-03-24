DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Withdrawal of Proposed Sub-Division of Ordinary Shares

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Withdrawal of Proposed Sub-Division of Ordinary Shares 24-March-2023 / 13:36 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Withdrawal of Proposed Sub-Division of Ordinary Shares

Further to the announcement of the Company's AGM results issued at 14:30 on 23 March 2023, the Company hereby advises that it has withdrawn the proposed sub-division of its existing ordinary shares of 25 pence each into 10 new ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each.

The Board was supportive of the proposed change; however, since publication of the Notice of AGM on 15 February 2023, it has decided to consult more widely with shareholders on the proposal.

Enquiries:

finnCap Limited William Marle / George Dollemore - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Maitland Administration Services Limited cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 232547 EQS News ID: 1592119 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1592119&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2023 09:36 ET (13:36 GMT)