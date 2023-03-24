Enel Green Power says it has started working on the largest agrivoltaics plant in Italy. It will feature bifacial PV modules mounted on trackers. Olive trees will grow between the solar panel rows.Enel Green Power has started building a 170 MW agrivoltaics plant in Viterbo, Italy. The Rome-based company claims it will be Italy's largest agrivoltaics installation upon completion. The plant will feature bifacial PV modules mounted on trackers, both from undisclosed manufacturers. Enel is using a "solar-first" approach to solar and agriculture, with electricity generation remaining the main goal. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...