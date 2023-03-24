Warsaw, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2023) - DuPont Advisory Group is proud to announce the launch of its advanced tax reduction planning and risk mitigation strategies for business owners and affluent families. The company has been serving clients for over 43 years, and its team of experts has helped countless clients achieve their financial goals and reduce their tax liabilities.

"Most of our clients had originally felt that they were checking off all the boxes and doing all the right things, yet they sensed that they were somehow missing something that could make their lives or business more productive," said Terry DuPont, Founder and CEO of DuPont Advisory Group. "For example, they were frustrated by the amount of taxes they were paying, others were unsure as to whether they were mitigating risk and expenses as much as they could. Some were concerned that they might not be getting complete forward-looking advice, while some were nervous when it came to protecting their assets."





DuPont Advisory Group provides tax reduction planning, risk mitigation, tax-free wealth and income, wealth management, legacy planning, and business consulting services that empower clients with hope, invigoration, and determination.

DuPont Advisory Group offers highly sophisticated tax reduction and risk mitigation solutions, boasting a mixture of advanced financial planning techniques and investment strategies. The company also offers complimentary resources like 6 common retirement pitfalls and the ways to navigate them.

For more information on DuPont Advisory Group's advanced tax reduction planning and risk mitigation strategies, visit https://dupontadvisory.oureliteexperience.com/SBOP0004.

Contact:

Terry DuPont

DuPont Advisory Group

800.234.4452 Ext. 3

Terry@dupontadvisory.com

