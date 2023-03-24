Scientists from the United States and Brazil have developed four different ways to estimate the temperature of floating PV modules. They validated the models with temperature measurements from a floating solar plant in Brazil.US researchers from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and scientists from the State University of Ponta Grossa in Brazil have developed four models to estimate the temperature of floating PV modules under various climate conditions, configurations, and locations. They created a three-layer thermal model, a simplified thermal model, an empirical model, and a computational ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...