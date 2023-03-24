FedEx Corporation: FedEx Humanitarian Efforts in Turkey and Syria

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / We are humbled to be able to support the humanitarian efforts of organisations in Turkey and Syria, delivering vital supplies to those dealing with the earthquake's aftermath. Together with our partners, we've already moved 219 tons of much-needed food, tents, water, medicines and sanitary products from all over the world to the affected areas. And with the help of our team members, the likes of World Central Kitchen have what they need to produce millions of meals for families in need.

Our thoughts continue to be with the people impacted by this terrible tragedy and we continue to do what we can to support those communities.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $94 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

