The South African government is looking for independent power producers to build and operate floating or ground-mounted PV projects at selected government waterworks infrastructure or damns. The projects should be operational for 20 years.South Africa's Department of Water and Sanitation has launched an expression of interest for independent power producers (IPPs) to design, build, finance, and operate renewable energy projects across 19 locations, including government waterworks buildings and damns. The acceptable renewable sources are floating or ground-mounted PV, hydropower, and wind. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...