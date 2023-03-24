EQS-News: SUSE S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

SUSE S.A. announces the results of its 2023 Annual General Meeting



24.03.2023 / 17:27 CET/CEST

SUSE S.A.

Société anonyme

11-13 Boulevard de la Foire

L-1258 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B225816

(the "Company") VOTING RESULTS OF THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 MARCH 2023 The Company held its Annual General Meeting for financial year ended on 31 October 2022 on Thursday 23 March 2023. The results of the Annual General Meeting are set out below. Number of shares voted at the meeting:

150,460,567 Number of issued shares as at the Record Date [1] :

169,430,390 Percentage of issued shares present or represented at the meeting:

88.80%

Agen

da

Item Resolution Number of

shares FOR % of voting

rights FOR Number

of shares

AGAINST % of voting

rights AGAINST Absten

tions* Total

number

of shares

present

or

represented 1 No resolution required

N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 2 The Annual General

Meeting, after having

reviewed the

management report

of the Management

Board, the report of

the approved

statutory auditor

and the observations

of the Supervisory

Board, approves the

stand-alone annual

accounts for the

financial year ended

on 31 October 2022,

in their entirety. 150,438,271 100 0 0 22,296 150,460,567 3 The Annual General

Meeting, after having

reviewed the

management report

of the Management

Board, the report of

the approved statutory

auditor and the

observations of the

Supervisory Board,

approves the

consolidated financial

statements for the

financial year ended

on 31 October 2022,

in their entirety. 150,438,271 100 0 0 22,296 150,460,567 4 The Annual General

Meeting acknowledges

a profit of USD 4,748,144

with respect of the

financial year ended on

31 October 2022 and

resolves to carry it

forward to the next

financial year. 150,460,567 100 0 0 0 150,460,567 5 The Annual General

Meeting decides to

grant discharge to

the members of the

Management Board

and the members of

the Supervisory Board

for the performance

of their mandates for

the financial year

ended on 31 October

2022. 149,462,242 99.35 976,029 0.65 22,296 150,460,567 6 The Annual General

Meeting confirms

Sheng Liang's

appointment to the

Supervisory Board

until the annual

general meeting

approving the annual

financial statements

for the financial year

ending 31 October

2023, to be held at

the latest on 30 April

2024. 147,747,668 98.20 2,712,899 1.80 0 150,460,567 7 The Annual General

Meeting decides by

an advisory vote to

approve the

Remuneration Report

of the Company for

the financial year

ended on 31 October

2022. 146,529,085 97.39 3,931,482 2.61 0 150,460,567 8 The Annual General

Meeting approves

the following increases

in the Supervisory

Board members'

remuneration, effective

from 1 November 2022:



- an annual fee

of EUR 185,000

for the Chair of

the Supervisory

Board; and



- a base fee of

EUR 75,000 for

each of the other

members of the

Supervisory

Board (excluding

the Chair and

Deputy Chair).

147,526,881 98.05 2,933,686 1.95 0 150,460,567 9 The Annual General

Meeting authorizes

the Management Board

to repurchase its own

shares, subject to the

following conditions:



a) The maximum

number of shares

to be acquired,

in whole or in

part from time

to time, may not

exceed ten

percent (10%) of

the total number

of shares

composing the

issued share

capital at the

time of this

resolution, or if

lower, at the time

of the acquisition.



b) The repurchase

shall be effected

either through

the stock

exchange or on

the basis of a

public purchase

offer to all

shareholders.



c) As a result of those

acquisitions, the

Company's

holding of its own

shares may not

exceed at any

time ten percent

(10%) of the total

number of shares

composing the

issued share

capital of the

Company.



d) The acquisition

price per share

shall not be lower

than its par

value or higher

than ten percent

(10%) above the

weighted average

listing price per

share in the

XETRA trading

system (or a

comparable

successor system)

during the

calendar month

preceding the

resolution of the

Management

Board resolving

upon the repurchase.



e) The acquisition

of its own shares

by the Company,

as well as shares

acquired by a

person acting in

its own name but

on behalf of the

Company, may

not result in the

net assets of the

Company falling

below the

aggregate amount

of the subscribed

capital and the

reserves which

may not be

distributed under

the law or the

articles of

association of

the Company.

Only fully paid-up

shares may be

repurchased.



f) This authorization

will be valid for a

period of five years

from the date of

the Company's

Annual General

Meeting. 150,453,716 100.00 4,736 0 2,115 150,460,567

* Abstentions are not considered in the calculation as per standard practices. [1] Only shares issued at the Record Date (9 March 2023) give the respective shareholder the right to vote at the Annual General Meeting. Any shares issued after the Record Date, including shares created by the Company on 15 March 2023, do not give the respective shareholder the right to vote at this Annual General Meeting. The calculation of the percentage of issued shares present or represented at the meeting is therefore based on the number of issued shares as at the Record Date.



