Supervisory Board and Management Board changes SUSE S.A. (the "Company") hereby announces that Dr Ariane Reinhart will step down from the Supervisory Board on 31 March 2023 after serving on the Supervisory Board since the time of the Company's IPO in May 2021. The Supervisory Board has appointed Philipp Woerner, an EQT Director, to the Supervisory Board with effect from 31 March 2023, until the Company's next shareholder meeting. This means that EQT's representation on the Supervisory Board is two, returning to the make-up of the Supervisory Board at the time of the Company's IPO. The Company also announces the appointment of Andy McDonald to the Management Board with immediate effect and on an interim basis to support the orderly transition to Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen. Andy has been Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary of the Company since March 2021. Jonas Persson, the Company's Chairman said "Ariane has been a great asset to the Board and I would like to thank her for her contribution to SUSE since the IPO. I am pleased that Philipp has agreed to join the Supervisory Board and that Andy has agreed to join the Management Board and I look forward to working with both of them".

Contacts Investors: Jonathan Atack Investor Relations, SUSE Phone: +44 7741 136 019 Email: ir@suse.com

Matt Jones Investor Relations, SUSE Phone: +44 7809 690 336 Email: ir@suse.com



