HDF and ZETDC have signed Zimbabwe's first utility-scale green hydrogen power plant, with 178 GWh of expected annual electricity production. Rystad Energy, meanwhile, says Africa's total electrolyzer pipeline has hit 114 GW.Hydrogène de France (HDF) and Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Co. (ZETDC) have agreed to develop Zimbabwe's first utility-scale green hydrogen power plant. HDF Energy is developing the project in Manicaland province, in southeastern Zimbabwe, although the country's largest generation assets are in the northwest. The plant will provide continuous green ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...