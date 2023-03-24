DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist (USDU127 LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 43.558
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29087946
CODE: USDU127 LN
ISIN: LU0635178014
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU0635178014 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USDU127 LN Sequence No.: 232556 EQS News ID: 1592271 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1592271&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 24, 2023 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)