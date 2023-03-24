EQS-News: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Key word(s): Annual Report

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.publishes its annual report for the financial year 2022 Amsterdam, 24 March 2023 Today, European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. ("EHC"), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam that announced on 22 December 2022 that it signed a business combination agreement with Austrian-based Croma-Pharma GmbH, publishes its annual report for the financial year 2022 (the "Annual Report 2022"), including its financial statements and the report of its board. The Annual Report 2022 relates to the financial year 2022, from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022, a period prior to completion of the proposed business combination of EHC with Croma-Pharma GmbH. The business combination is expected to complete in the second half of Q2 2023. The Annual Report 2022 therefore does not comprise any accounts or results of Croma-Pharma GmbH. The Annual Report 2022 can be downloaded from the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'News & Publications': www.ehc-company.com , where a downloadable version in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is also available. The annual general meeting of shareholders of EHC will be held during the second half of Q2 2023, at which the Annual Report 2022 will be discussed and the shareholders of EHC will vote on the proposed business combination with Croma-Pharma GmbH. The agenda of the AGM as well as a shareholder circular containing information on the business combination will be published in due course. Croma-Pharma GmbH is expected to publish its 2022 audited financial statements in the coming weeks. European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. General Enquiries +49 (0) 89 4523240 info@ehc-company.com Media Enquiries FGS Global Kai Peter Rath +49 211 43079-209 kai.rath@fgsglobal.com Disclaimer This press release, and the Annual Report 2022, may include forward-looking statements, which are based on EHC's current expectations and projections about future events and speak only as of the date hereof. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not within or outside the control of EHC. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements. EHC operates in a rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact that these factors will have on EHC. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and EHC undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Further reference is made to the risk factors in the Annual Report 2022. This press release contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7, paragraph 1, of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

