Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Expands its Hospitality Portfolio with the Acquisition of TigerTMS

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of software companies in vertical markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of TigerTMS, a leading developer of applications and middleware solutions for the global Hospitality market.

"We are extremely pleased with the acquisition of TigerTMS," said Valsoft CEO Sam Youssef. "TigerTMS provides world-class technology solutions to some of the largest and most prestigious hotel groups in the world, as well as hundreds of independent hotels, and will be a great addition to the Valsoft family."

With over 40 years of industry experience, TigerTMS is probably the world's largest single supplier of communications and guest management systems, integrated voice and data solutions, as well as BYOD solutions to the Hospitality industry, with a client base extending to over 10,000 individual hotels.

Commenting on the acquisition, John Owen - CEO TigerTMS, said "This is a very exciting opportunity for us to further develop our expertise and strengthen our position as the leading provider of hospitality applications worldwide. Being part of the Valsoft family will allow us to accelerate our growth and development plans to satisfy hoteliers' demands for solutions that bring enhanced guest experience, lower operating costs, and adherence to sustainability targets."

Headquartered in the UK, TigerTMS has regional satellite offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. This acquisition ensures that TigerTMS clients and partners will continue to receive the same high-quality solutions and support that they have come to expect, under the continued leadership of John Owen CEO.

TigerTMS joins an already robust hospitality portfolio at Valsoft, and will bring significant additional capabilities to the group, in particular their global strength and leadership in providing integration solutions for over 120 PMS systems to many commonly used applications in the hotel sector.

"We believe the future is very bright for TigerTMS within our hospitality portfolio," said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software, the operating arm at Valsoft. "TigerTMS provides indispensable core connectivity and management solutions trusted by leading hotel brands, and its customer service is exemplary. We look forward to working with employees, clients, and partners to maintain its reputation, and take the business to the next level."

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

About TigerTMS

TigerTMS is a leading developer of applications and middleware solutions for the global Hospitality market.

With over 40 years industry experience, TigerTMS is probably the world's largest single supplier of communications and guest management systems, integrated voice and data solutions, as well as BYOD solutions to the Hospitality industry. They provide world-class technology solutions to some of the largest and most prestigious hotel groups as well as hundreds of independent hoteliers.

Valsoft was represented internally by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal). Tiger TMS was represented by Grand Thornton UK LLP led by Nigel Le Bas (Director) and Lewis Dyer (Manager), Excello Law led by Tom Sutcliffe and DJH Mitten Clarke Limited led by Michael Burgess.

For more information, visit https://www.tigertms.com/ and https://valsoftcorp.com

Media contact information:

Joey Strizzi

Director of Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

j.strizzi@valsoftcorp.com

Mobile: 514-258-0256

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/745708/Valsoft-Expands-its-Hospitality-Portfolio-with-the-Acquisition-of-TigerTMS