Triller Elevates Voices of Black Female Artists

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / As the world notes Women's History Month, Triller is helping women bring their content to new global audiences via its suite of tech tools and content channels.

From rising stars like GloRilla and IceSpice to legends like Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle, Triller is boosting the careers of Black women content creators through video-sharing and live entertainment, like Triller's wildly popular song battle show VERZUZ, recently announced to have its third season in the works.

During Women's History Month, Triller is focused on boosting the worldwide profile of Black women via its revolutionary platform, which provides artists with global viewership and AI-powered tools that maximize distribution, monetization, engagement, and cultural impact.

"Triller doesn't just help new Black female artists launch their careers, it helps established artists re-engage with their fans and even build whole new audiences," said Mahi de Silva, Triller's CEO.

"From our beginnings as a video-sharing app to our expansion into live entertainment with VERZUZ and other shows, Triller allows musicians to perform live before millions of people - and stay connected to them afterward with our unique Creator Hub tech toolset."

Triller has demonstrated the power of its video sharing platform to launch Black women's careers with artists like GloRilla, whose hit song "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" - now with more than 62 million views on YouTube - started with a Triller video of her doing the hook.

The Triller platform also took Ice Spice from the Bronx scene to nationwide fame, with her hit "Munch (Feelin' U)" teased on Triller and then going viral. "Honestly I didn't know that it was going to be such a big hit, but I'm so grateful," she told Billboard. "When I put out the Triller tease back in June, it started picking up momentum. I figured it was gonna be a pretty big song, but I didn't realize how big it was gonna be."

Triller generates more impact with VERZUZ, the creation of producers and rappers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, where artists square off and perform their songs, often with help from other stars. Swizz Beatz announced in October 2022 that a new season of song battles was in development.

Designed to bridge the gap between fans of new artists and of established stars, VERZUZ has drawn most of the biggest names in music. Black women artists have been the stars of some of its most popular events, like Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott and the battle of legends: Gladys Knight vs. Patti LaBelle, which drew 2.5 million live viewers in April 2021.

Triller amplifies the power of videos and live shows with the proprietary elements of its unique Creator Hub toolset: Cliqz, Fangage, Amplify.ai, and Julius, which allow creators to engage conversationally at scale, manage their social presence, engage their audience at scale, and connect with brand opportunities.

Triller also founded the Assembly for Black Creators, a network of Black influencers who have reached new, global audiences and have accelerated their careers using Triller as a vehicle to connect them with the right brands. The ABC educates creators about the entertainment and social media industries, provides expert, professional support from Triller staff, and perhaps most importantly, it allows Black artists to control their content and monetize it in new ways, both through access to leading brands and through ownership of Triller stock.

"Through the ABC, Black creators are given access to brand deals earlier in their career than was ever possible before," de Silva said. "And ABC events also give creators the chance to network with each other, interface with brand representatives and work with Triller directly to improve the experience."

To learn more about Triller's toolset helps creators take control of their content and reach new audiences, visit Triller for Creators or Trillerinc.com.

About Triller

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns Fight Club and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and

Timbaland; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE, a premier global PPV,

AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newsire.com

SOURCE: Triller

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/745762/Triller-Elevates-Voices-of-Black-Female-Artists