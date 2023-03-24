Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Noch vor dem Wochenende rein? Nicht noch einmal verpassen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.03.2023 | 21:42
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Otr Elkalam: In the Second Episode of the World's Largest Religious Competition, a Contestant Reminds Viewers of the Voice of a Famous Muezzin of the Grand Mosque in Makkah

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the international Quran and adhan competition began in the Otr Elkalam TV show, one of the initiatives of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, after introducing the competition mechanism and the number of contestants during the first episode of the show, whose second edition was launched yesterday, Thursday.

A Contestant Reminds Viewers of the Voice of a Famous Muezzin of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The show witnessed the presence of beautiful voices characterized by good taste in investing vocal capabilities in reciting verses of the Quran before a jury composed of experts in the rules of recitation, phonetics and maqamat (music structures).

For many viewers, Friday was associated with hearing the adhan in the voice of Sheikh Ali Ahmed Mulla, the senior muazzin of the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Contestant Mohammed Raqib Al-Hassan from Bangladesh reminded the viewers of the Grand Mosque when he raised adhan in a style similar to Sheikh Mulla's style.

At the recitation track, Saudi contestant Abdulaziz Hassan Al-Faqih, who has a beautiful Hijazi voice full of reverence, participated in the first round of the recitation of the Holy Quran. Al-Faqih qualified for the next stage and became the first qualifier in this track at the expense of his American rival of Palestinian origin, Yasser Omar Shaheen.

The competition, which is broadcast on MBC1 and the Shahid digital platform daily during the blessed month of Ramadan, aims to highlight the distinguished voices in the recitation of the Holy Quran and raising the adhan, and improving the knowledge of contestants and viewers through the professional observations of the jury, which is composed of specialists in sounds and maqamat.

The episodes of Otr Elkalam can be watched on the show's YouTube channel via the link:
https://www.youtube.com/@OtrElkalam

The competition has allocated prizes totaling $3.3 million to the winners, which is the largest prize in the history of international competitions of this kind. The first-place winner in the Quran recitation track receives $800,000, while the first-place winner in the Adhan track receives $534,000.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040299/Otr_Elkalam.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/otr-elkalam-in-the-second-episode-of-the-worlds-largest-religious-competition-a-contestant-reminds-viewers-of-the-voice-of-a-famous-muezzin-of-the-grand-mosque-in-makkah-301781232.html

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.