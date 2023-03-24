Gingham Gives Back: Bath & Body Works Reflects on Impactful 2022

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / One of Bath & Body Works' core values is "It matters how we play the game." It's how we keep ourselves aligned and focused on doing what's right for our workplace, our communities, our industry and our planet.

As we continue to make progress across Gingham Nation, we're proud to look back on our philanthropic impact for 2022. We're grateful to all of our associates and community partners for creating opportunities that allow us to lead beyond our business. Learn more about our community engagement efforts at bbwinc.com.

