Nogu Svelo! is an established American-based Russian-speaking rock band well known for their anti-war activism. Part of the band's 2023 World Tour, it will consist of three concerts that will be held on April 6, 7 and 8.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2023) - Nogu Svelo! announced that they would launch their Florida tour on April 6 in Tampa and would continue through April 8, completing the tour in Miami.





Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/159857_d26cfbf7f4011b28_001full.jpg

The funds raised through the concert ticket sales will be used to support Ukrainians affected by the war. Recently, the band toured Europe and Canada, donating the concert profits to help Ukrainian people.

About Nogu Svelo!

Nogu Svelo! was founded in the early 90s by Maxim Pokrovsky, the lead singer of Ukrainian-Russian origin. While some of their albums include English lyrics, the majority of their work is in Russian. They had many overseas tours and festivals around the globe. While originally from Moscow, the band has relocated to the US and no longer performs in Russia for political reasons.

Maxim Pokrovsky, the band's leader and veteran rocker, is an outspoken critic of Russia's war on Ukraine. Like many Russians, he left the country after the Russian government began tightening the screws on freedom of expression. After moving to New York, Pokrovsky faced political pressure and tour cancellations in Russia because of his open support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The band has recently announced the release of their new single "Prison Romance".

For the upcoming concerts, the band is putting together a special program consisting of their major hits and new anti-war singles, including " Letter Z " , " Generation Z " , "Russia, Go Home! ", "Ukraine", "The Anthem of the Doomed", "Happy New Year, Son!" .

Tour and Ticket Information

Thursday, April 6, 2023, 8 p.m.

Tampa, Florida - Brass Mug

Friday, April 7, 2023, 6 p.m.

Orlando, Florida - Celine Orlando

Saturday, April 8, 2023, 8 p.m.

Miami Florida - Sport of Kings

To purchase tickets, visit: https://88.events/tickets

Nogu Svelo!'s Twitter: https://twitter.com/NoguSvelo

Nogu Svelo!'s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/max_pokrovskiy/

Nogu Svelo!'s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoguSvelo

Media Details:

Name: Maria Karpusheva

Contact name: Maria Karpusheva

Email: office@max-incubator.com

City: Miami, Florida

Country: United States

Website: https://nogusvelo.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159857