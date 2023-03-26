OSS benchmarks over 45 years in business via merging with an exciting new services powerhouse, Tsunati. The combined company is positioned to be a market leader in Unified Solutions for Successful Value Transformation and Cloud Journey Outcomes.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2023) - Open Storage Solutions® Inc., a four-decade provider of enterprise solutions for the world's leading technology brands across Canada and the United States, today announced a definitive business combination with tsunati, Inc. The combined company will be managed by the current tsunati executive team.

The privately funded combined company will operate independently to ensure clients will continue to receive the superior service they trust without interruption. The financial terms of the merger have not been released. The transaction will also result in a new unified solutions offering that will drive enhanced scalability, modern data protection, and an extensive services portfolio.

Open Storage Solutions' current CEO, Kumar Ratnam will transition to the Board of Directors and be active in the future of the company. Mr. Ratnam, said, "We are very excited we have entered into this merger to scale up the business and to ensure we stay ahead of the shift from the fourth industrial revolution to clients setting their sights on industry 5.0. As a result of this alignment, we aim to satisfy our customer's needs today and for the future to come."

Tsunati, believes the company will enable more choice and agnostic data freedom as opposed to single public cloud dependencies. Stoney Hall, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the combined company said, "We believe the strategic transaction will provide immediate and long-term benefit to our clients, partners, and shareholders. This moves us closer to fulfilling our vision of unleashing next-generation Solution Enablement Education services on an innovative leading portfolio of products, services, and unified solutions, to maximize the ROI clients expect from their IT spend."

The additional size and scale of the combined minority-owned company will further strengthen the well-established partner ecosystem and clientele OSS has amassed over 45 years.

About Open Storage Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Open Storage Solutions® serves its customers from multiple regional sales and service offices throughout Canada and the USA. Since 1977 they have been a data protection, resilience, and security pioneer. From storage, IT infrastructure, high-performance computers, networking, cloud computing, smart services, and more, they truly enable digital transformation.

About Tsunati, Inc.

Headquartered at 6100 Oak Tree Blvd. Suite 200, Independence, Ohio,44131, USA, tsunati® drives end-to-end digital transformation value through emerging technologies, real-world expert education, and intelligent services expertise. They focus on client innovation, agility, and overall customer-centricity and produce better client outcomes from Solution Enablement Education (SEE), complex problem-solving, diversified engagement, and managed service offerings.

