Likee's Refreshed Logo and Slogan Invite Users to Explore Their Interests

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Likee, one of the region's most popular short video platforms, is proud to announce the launch of its new brand logo and slogan, "Explore What You Like," Likee has undergone rapid growth and evolution since its inception in 2017, and the new identity represents the platform's dynamic future.





The Likee team carefully designed the new logo while preserving the essence of the old identity. The heart shape, which symbolizes the warm community that Likee has become, remains at the core of the brand logo. The new logo is infused with youthful energy, conveyed through a single light reddish-pink color and a more rounded heart shape, emphasizing the platform's inclusiveness and the diverse community it serves.

The new slogan, "Explore What You Like," highlights Likee's commitment to empowering users to explore their interests and passions in a safe and creative environment. The platform offers a wide range of content categories, including dancing, gaming, fashion, and localized content that reflects the cultural diversity of its users, allowing everyone to find and share what they love.

Over the past couple of years, Likee has time and again proved that it is more than just a platform to consume content. Rather it builds a community where users can find like-minded individuals and connect with them through different functions embedded in the app, such as live sessions for instant interaction or the "Loops" function for finding interest groups and communicating with them. Likee's refreshed brand identity is also reflective of the platform's innovative features and an ever-expanding network of talented creators who inspire and challenge users to push their creative boundaries.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new brand identity, which signifies the direction that we are headed towards for the growth and expansion of Likee," said a spokesperson from Likee. "With our new logo and slogan, we are committed to creating a more dynamic and inclusive community where everyone can explore their interests and connect with like-minded individuals. By curating a more personalized and engaging experience, we believe that Likee has a bright future ahead, and we are excited to share and celebrate this with our valued users."

The rebranding signifies a new phase of growth and evolution for Likee and the platform welcomes everyone who wants to join in exploring what they like. Together with its valuable users and spirited new identity, Likee is poised to continue leading the way in short-form video content. Likee is excited to embark on this new journey with its users and looks forward to a more dynamic future, filled with endless possibilities and exciting new experiences.

About Likee

Likee is a vibrant interest-oriented community connecting millions of users based in North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asia via short-form video creation. It provides an inspiring platform for everyone to find and connect with like-minded people ranging from lip-syncers to sports enthusiasts. On Likee, creators can seamlessly navigate and identify the right audience, share their stories as well as establish meaningful connections with their followers with ease.

