The aim of this support program is to promote innovation and strengthen sovereignty in the field of health technologies

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, announces that it has been selected for the 2023 French Tech Health20 program.

French Tech Health20 program aims to create French technological champions offering disruptive innovations in the health sector. The program supports start-ups in line with the Health Innovation 2030 governmental plan and in partnership with the Health Innovation Agency (Agence de l'Innovation en Santé AIS) within the framework of its mission to support innovative companies in the field of health and covers various domains such as:

biotherapies;

bioproduction of innovative therapies;

biomedicines;

innovative medical devices;

digital health;

infectious and emerging diseases.

The selection conditions for the class of 2023 were particularly demanding, an independent jury of leading figures having selected the winners from almost 400 health companies. The 20 winning start-ups thus offer innovations, in terms of services and products, with a high degree of differentiation compared to existing solutions and have the potential for large-scale deployment.

By being in this first class of the program, Pherecydes Pharma will benefit from dedicated support from "French Tech correspondents" within public administrations and from experts within the Ministry of Health and Prevention, as well as the opportunity to participate in certain economic diplomacy actions and visibility campaigns.

Thibaut du Fayet, CEO of Pherecydes Pharma, said: "Pherecydes Pharma's selection for the French Tech Health20 program rewards the efforts undertaken by our teams and recognizes our role in the development of the phage therapy field in France, considered to be a strategic technology on a European level. Our goal is to develop effective treatments for resistant bacterial infections, and I am convinced that our inclusion in the Health20 program is a real asset for the ramping up of our projects

About the Health20 program

Health20 is a support program dedicated to start-ups in the health sector. After Green20, Agri20 and DeepNum20, this is the 4th program launched by the French Tech Mission within the framework of its strategy of supporting start-ups offering disruptive innovations for the key challenges facing society. In line with the Health Innovation 2030 governmental plan, it will help the selected start-ups to develop their innovations in the fields of digital health, infectious and emerging diseases, biotherapies and the bioproduction of innovative therapies, biomedicines and innovative medical devices in France.

About the Mission French Tech

The Mission French Tech is the French administration responsible for helping the ecosystem of French start-ups form and flourish, in France and abroad. Part of the Directorate General for Enterprise within the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, the Mission coordinates and oversees the French Tech ecosystem with its network of 16 Capitals and 99 Communities, in France and abroad. It also supports start-ups by making it easier for them to interact with the administration via a network of more than 60 French Tech contacts. The Mission French Tech supports the most mature start-ups through the French Tech Next40/120 programme, as well as start-ups operating in sectors identified as strategic as part of the France 2030 plan with its first sector dedicated programmes: Green20, Agri20, Health20 and DeepNum20. Finally, through the French Tech Tremplin program, the French Tech Mission enables people without an entrepreneurial background to create their own start-up anywhere in France. More information on: lafrenchtech.com

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research. Pherecydes Pharma announced on February 15, 2023 its plan to merge with Erytech, which will be subject to the approval of the shareholders of both companies.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

