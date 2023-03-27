Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
27.03.2023 | 08:10
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 13/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-03-27 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A        Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.03.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.05.2023                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.03.2023 - HansaMatrix HMX1R         Buyback       RIG  
   31.03.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  06.03.2023 - IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l.    Public offering   TLN  
   31.03.2023  IUTEIPO1                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.03.2023 Modera MODE            Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.03.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2023 Inbank INBB060029A         Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2023 Inbank INBB055031A         Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2023 Tuul Mobility TUUL100027FA     Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Extraordinary    RIG  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2023 Coffee Address Holding       Investors event   RIG  
          COFAD090025FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.03.2023 LHV Group LHVB060030A       Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.03.2023 Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.03.2023 - Attistibas finanšu institucija   Audited annual    RIG  
   28.04.2023  Altum ALTM             report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.03.2023 INDEXO IDX1R            Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.03.2023 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T   Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2023 mogo MOGO110024A          Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2023 Coop Pank CPAB055031A       Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited    Coupon payment date RIG  
          SUNB110024FA                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2023 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L       Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Audited annual    TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHC        report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2023 ELMO Rent ELMO           Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2023 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2023 Coffee Address Holding       Coupon payment date RIG  
          COFAD090025FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2023 Punktid Technologies PNKTD     Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2023 L. J. LINEN LINENFLOT24FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2023 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T   Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2023 Modera MODE            Extraordinary    TLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.04.2023 Viada LT VIAB050023FA       Maturity date    VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
