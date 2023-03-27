Beamery Announces TalentGPT, the World's First Generative AI for HR

TalentGPT creates personalized experiences across the Beamery platform for managers, recruiters, candidates and employees

TalentGPT leverages Beamery's proprietary AI and pre-trained Large Language Models (LLMs), as well as external models like GPT-4 from OpenAI, to provide insights that are deeply personalized to every user and organization

Integration with Beamery's audited AI controls creates compliance and mitigates bias risks associated with LLMs

LONDON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamery , the global leader in Talent Lifecycle Management, today announced the launch of TalentGPT, the world's first generative AI for HR technology, which delivers personalized experiences for managers, recruiters, candidates and employees. With TalentGPT, Beamery will transform every talent acquisition and talent management experience with generative AI.





TalentGPT will offer a single assistant that leverages both Beamery's proprietary AI, as well as OpenAI's GPT-4 and other leading Large Language Models (LLMs). This unique combination allows TalentGPT to deeply personalize the insights and recommendations provided to the user and generate content that adapts to changing customer information and requirements in real time.

For example, TalentGPT will not only generate new job descriptions, but make them highly relevant to the skills that organizations' lack, and the capabilities that make high performers successful. It will not just generate email templates to send, but contextualize them to the exact candidate audience employers are trying to reach. It will not only provide career recommendations to employees - it will also guide them based on the skills they have today, and where they need to develop to find their next promotion.

TalentGPT is a proprietary AI technology developed by Beamery over the past three years. It is built on top of the Beamery Talent Graph - which tracks over 17 billion data points about candidates, companies, skills and jobs - and augments Beamery's award-winning and bias-audited AI models with generative AI from pre-trained LLMs.

"We are not just incorporating TalentGPT into all of our products - this new technology is enabling us to radically simplify and redesign all of our user experiences," said Sultan Saidov, co-founder and President of Beamery. "It is hard to overstate how much these advances in AI technology are improving the interactions we can provide to our users, and how much time we can save people in achieving complex tasks."

As the first HR Technology company to undergo an independent audit on its AI models, and the only company to allow candidates to set preferences around the use of AI on their data by organizations, Beamery has consistently led the market on management of compliance and bias when it comes to AI. Deploying multi-purpose LLMs within these bias-audited AI controls allows Beamery to mitigate the risks typically associated with the use of ChatGPT and other models.

