Singapore, Mar 27, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Messe München takes its international logistics cluster for the first time to Southeast Asia. From 1 to 3 November 2023, the inaugural edition of the new trade fair for transport logistics and air cargo will gather key players in global supply chains such as DP World, Dubai South, DHL, dnata, Changi Airport and Etihad in Singapore. Its timing is well chosen, as established trade routes are increasingly shifting in the wake of global crises to find new ways to reliably connect global markets. Singapore and the entire Southeast Asian region are of particular relevance in this development, as the location is already one of the leading hubs and is likely to become even more dynamic in the future as an internationally trusted region from a geopolitical perspective.

The interest in the first transport logistic Southeast Asia is correspondingly high: "The current occupancy of two halls at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre already exceeds the originally expected size of the exhibition. We are currently planning to add a third hall," confirms Michael Wilton, CEO of MMI Asia, the regional subsidiary of Messe München, the positive response. In total, up to 10,000 square meters of space will be available on site for exhibitors and visitors. In addition to the key topics of global logistics such as digitization and sustainability, the thematic focus of the associated conferences consequently also includes resilience.

With Singapore having historically been a major hub for trade to and from Asia, many of the world's logistics service providers already have their branches and regional headquarters there. In addition, the Singapore shipper network is also strong. Many of the shippers that have a presence in the ASEAN region or throughout Asia are also present in Singapore. The three-day event will provide managers of supply chains and distribution networks with access to the companies providing these services and gives them the opportunity to present their services and products to the market.

"With Southeast Asia, we are expanding our transport logistic portfolio to include a new and very dynamic world region. This allows us to attract new customers and partners to our show and to help existing customers who are present at our events around the world to enter new markets in an emerging region," adds Dr. Robert Schoenberger, Head of transport logistic exhibitions.

Messe München is the organizer of the world's leading events for the transport logistics and air cargo industry. transport logistic Southeast Asia is the latest in a series of leading trade fairs that includes India (Mumbai), China (Shanghai), Türkiye (Istanbul), South Africa (Johannesburg), the Americas (Miami) and the world's largest logistics event and mother show in Munich.

For more information visit https://transportlogisticsea.com/

About MMI Asia Pte. Ltd

A full subsidiary of Messe Muinchen GmbH, MMI Asia established in Singapore in 1992, is now embarking on a significant growth and expansion program, bringing some of Messe München's world leading brands to the Southeast Asia market. transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asian editions are organized by MMI Asia Pte Ltd.

transport logistic exhibitions

The international industry network of transport logistic exhibitions consists of ten events. In addition to the leading international trade fair transport logistic in Munich, transport logistic China takes place every two years in China, and the transport logistic China Forum alternates with it every year, both in Shanghai. In Turkey, Messe München and EKO Fair Limited organize the logitrans International Transport Logistics Exhibition in Istanbul every year. Messe München is organizing transport logistic Americas, which will be held every two years in Florida starting in November 2022. From September 2023, transport logistic Southeast Asia will also be held in Singapore for the first time. At all trade fairs, the air cargo sector plays an essential role. As part of transport logistic in Munich, air cargo Europe is the world's largest air cargo trade fair, while air cargo China is the leading event in Asia. In addition, air cargo India and air cargo Africa are independent trade fairs. Also part of the transport logistic exhibitions is the cooperative transport logistic India @ CTL in Mumbai, India.

Messe München

Messe München is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM - Internationales Congress Center München, the Conference Center Nord and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter München as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe München organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil, South Africa and Turkey. With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, and with around 70 representatives abroad for more than 100 countries, Messe München has a truly global presence.

