27.03.2023
VINCI awarded two new major road links projects in New South Wales, Australia

Nanterre, 27 March 2023

VINCI awarded two new major road links projects
in New South Wales, Australia

  • Two strategic transport infrastructures
  • A total value of approximately €240 million

Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary in Australia, has been awarded two new projects by Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) for a total value of approximately AUD 385 million (€240 million).

  • As part of an overall project which will extend the M1 Pacific Motorway by 15 km to address the M1's 'missing link' between Sydney and Brisbane, Seymour Whyte will build the five-kilometre northern section of the highway that will bypass the town of Heatherbrae. The design and construct contract is targeting an 'Excellent' Infrastructure Sustainability (IS) Design and As-Constructed Ratings with the Infrastructure Sustainability Council (ISC) (Australia and New Zealand).

  • In Western Sydney, Seymour Whyte will take part in the overall 6.5 km upgrade of Mulgoa Road, in an alliance with Turnbull Engineering and client Transport for New South Wales. Mulgoa Road is a key arterial road, with 52,000 car movements daily connecting the Penrith community with other parts of Greater Sydney. The works involve upgrading a section of Mulgoa Road to a six-lane divided road and creating priority public transport lanes as well as corridors dedicated to soft mobility.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 270,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.
www.vinci.com


This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com



