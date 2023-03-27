Nanterre, 27 March 2023

VINCI awarded two new major road links projects

in New South Wales, Australia

Two strategic transport infrastructures

A total value of approximately €240 million

Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary in Australia, has been awarded two new projects by Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) for a total value of approximately AUD 385 million (€240 million).

As part of an overall project which will extend the M1 Pacific Motorway by 15 km to address the M1's 'missing link' between Sydney and Brisbane, Seymour Whyte will build the five-kilometre northern section of the highway that will bypass the town of Heatherbrae. The design and construct contract is targeting an 'Excellent' Infrastructure Sustainability (IS) Design and As-Constructed Ratings with the Infrastructure Sustainability Council (ISC) (Australia and New Zealand).





In Western Sydney, Seymour Whyte will take part in the overall 6.5 km upgrade of Mulgoa Road, in an alliance with Turnbull Engineering and client Transport for New South Wales. Mulgoa Road is a key arterial road, with 52,000 car movements daily connecting the Penrith community with other parts of Greater Sydney. The works involve upgrading a section of Mulgoa Road to a six-lane divided road and creating priority public transport lanes as well as corridors dedicated to soft mobility.





About VINCI

