Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Heute: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Jetzt Einstieg vor erneuter 500%-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMX9 ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 Ticker-Symbol: B6S 
München
27.03.23
08:07 Uhr
10,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,85010,20013:52
Dow Jones News
27.03.2023 | 12:22
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Britvic plc: PSP Block listing Interim Review

DJ PSP Block listing Interim Review

Britvic plc (BVIC ) PSP Block listing Interim Review 27-March-2023 / 10:51 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOCKLISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 

The Financial Conduct Authority 
To: 
 
       27 March 2023 
Date: 
 
       Name of applicant:                   Britvic plc 
1. 
       LEI:                          635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
                                   Performance Share 
2.      Name of Scheme:                     Plan 
 
 
                                   From: 26 September 
                                   2022 
3.      Period of Return:                    To:   25 March 
                                   2023 
 
4.      Balance under Scheme from Previous Return:                  4,197,120 
       Amount by which the block scheme has been increased (if the scheme has been 
5.      increased since the date of the last return):                0 
 
       Number of securities issued/allotted at end of period: 
6.                                             0 
 
       Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 
7.                                             4,197,120 
 
       Number and Class of Securities originally listed and the date of admission: 
8. 
 
                                Ordinary shares of 20p  25 September 2009 
       5,000,000                     each 
 
 
       Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:       258,285,531 
9. 
 
                                Clare Thomas, Company Secretary 
Name of Contact / Signed by:                  For and on behalf of Britvic plc 
 
                                Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, 
Address of Contact:                       Hertfordshire, HP2 4TZ 
 
                                +44 (0)1442 284 400 
Telephone Number:

- End -

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      BVIC 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  232833 
EQS News ID:  1593119 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593119&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2023 05:51 ET (09:51 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.