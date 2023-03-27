Britvic plc: PSP Block listing Interim Review

DJ PSP Block listing Interim Review

The Financial Conduct Authority To: 27 March 2023 Date: Name of applicant: Britvic plc 1. LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Performance Share 2. Name of Scheme: Plan From: 26 September 2022 3. Period of Return: To: 25 March 2023 4. Balance under Scheme from Previous Return: 4,197,120 Amount by which the block scheme has been increased (if the scheme has been 5. increased since the date of the last return): 0 Number of securities issued/allotted at end of period: 6. 0 Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 7. 4,197,120 Number and Class of Securities originally listed and the date of admission: 8. Ordinary shares of 20p 25 September 2009 5,000,000 each Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period: 258,285,531 9. Clare Thomas, Company Secretary Name of Contact / Signed by: For and on behalf of Britvic plc Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, Address of Contact: Hertfordshire, HP2 4TZ +44 (0)1442 284 400 Telephone Number:

