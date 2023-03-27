Anzeige
Montag, 27.03.2023
NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics to Host Investor Day on April 4, 2023

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology testing and global contract research services, announced today that the Company will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, starting at 8:00 am ET. The event will feature a presentation by NeoGenomics' executive team members and conclude with a Q&A session.

Pre-register for the event here. A live webcast of the Investor Day presentation will be available online on the investor relations page of the Company's website at ir.neogenomics.com. A replay will be posted on NeoGenomics' website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world to help physicians diagnose and treat cancer.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all applicable state and federal data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through expressed authorizations and our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Cambridge, UK, Rolle, Switzerland, and China. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

Contact:

NeoGenomics, Inc.
Kendra Sweeney
Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Kendra.Sweeney@neogenomics.com
T: +1-239-877-7474

SOURCE: NeoGenomics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745634/NeoGenomics-to-Host-Investor-Day-on-April-4-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
