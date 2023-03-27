Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited: SIMPLILEARN AND PURDUE UNIVERSITY CONGRATULATE STUDENTS ON THEIR 8TH CONVOCATION CEREMONY FOR OVER 1200 LEARNERS

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , the world's #1 online boot camp for digital economy skills training, hosted its 8th convocation with Purdue University to felicitate over 1200 learners for completing their professional certification across various programs. Gracing the event with their presence were Professor Bart Collins, Purdue University, as the Chief Guest and Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Simplilearn.





The convocation ceremony was held to felicitate the meritorious students on their accomplishments. It was a joint felicitation by Purdue University and Simplilearn congratulating learners on completing the various professional certification programs in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning , Business Analysis, Data Science , Digital Marketing , Digital Supply Chain Management , Digital Transformation , Data Analytics and Data Engineering . The convocation ceremony was filled with enthusiastic, energetic, and excited students.

Congratulating the learners, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Simplilearn, said, "Extremely pleased to be among a group of meritorious students who are focused, sincere and committed to their goals.We are pleased to be a part of their learning journey and to be able to celebrate with them the successful completion of various professional certificate programs. We have partnered with Purdue University to bring together programs that are industry relevant and will give aspirants the extra edge required to be successful in this competitive industry. On behalf of the entire Simplilearn family, I wish the students the best of luck in their future endeavors."

Addressing the post-graduates at the ceremony, Professor Bart Collins, Purdue University, said, "Every quarter, Purdue University and Simplilearn come together to congratulate students who have completed their programs in various fields. It gives us immense pride to celebrate the success of these brilliant minds and to have such meritorious students as our alumni. Sincerity is the key to growth; therefore, I would ask all graduates today to continue consistently learning in their respective fields. I hope you all achieve greater heights in your professions in the coming years."

Learner Testimonials:

Ralph Selvaraj, a learner from AI and Machine Learning program, stated, "The professional certificate program in AI&ML has been a great channel for me to be introduced to the concepts of AI&ML, a trending and evolving subject in the recent past. The program's course structure, delivery, pedagogy and faculty make this a complete package for anyone who would like to dive deep into this field technically and functionally. This program has been a great enabler for me to have informed conversations about AI&ML and has also helped me come up with use cases for the same in my line of work."



Munesh J Lamba, a learner from Digital Marketing program, told the audience,"It was a great experience being part of this Digital Marketing program with Purdue University in partnership with Simplilearn. I got the chance to sharpen my skills in Digital Marketing while becoming proficient with tools such as SEO, PPC, Web Analytics, and Social Media Management. The instructors were very knowledgeable and offered great insights on the topic. This course was exceptional for providing in-depth information and experience in a way that provided a holistic view of SEO, PPC, Web Analytics, and Social Media Management."

This is the 8th convocation ceremony hosted by Simplilearn and Purdue University. Simplilearn will host a graduation ceremony with IIT Roorkee in June 2023 and Caltech University in May 2023.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses worldwide. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/simplilearn-and-purdue-university-congratulate-students-on-their-8th-convocation-ceremony-for-over-1200-learners-301781908.html