South Korean scientists have developed a new way to integrate a lithium-metal anode into a battery and reach higher energy capacity levels than current lithium-ion tech. They worked with a carbon fiber paper infused with lithium and demonstrated an energy density of 428 Wh/kg, along with encouraging performance in stability and potential ease of manufacturing.The integration of lithium metal into lithium-ion batteries, in order to replace the graphite commonly used today as an anode material, will be a major step forward in energy storage technology that could allow for a big jump in battery capacity ...

