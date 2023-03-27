ARKO CORP.: ARKO Corp. Urges Travel Center of America's Board to Consider Superior Acquisition Proposal

RICHMOND, Va., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) ("ARKO"), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, today issued a letter urging Travel Centers of America's (NASDAQ: TA) ("TravelCenters") Board to seriously consider ARKO's proposal to acquire TravelCenters and engage with, rather than exclude, ARKO in the sale process.



Following the submission of our March, 14, 2023 proposal to acquire TravelCenters for $92 a share and requesting access to diligence materials, and after reviewing the publicly available terms of the proposed transaction with BP Products North America Inc., a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of BP p.l.c. (NYSE: bp) ("BP"), as well as TravelCenters' preliminary proxy statement, ARKO believes the Board's decision regarding ARKO's proposal was incorrect and not in the best interests of TravelCenters' stockholders.

ARKO's proposal is superior to BP's offer of $86 a share, and engaging with ARKO is obviously beneficial for TravelCenters' stockholders. ARKO's proposal represents a meaningful premium of $6.00 per share to the value of BP's offer, adding nearly $100 million in additional value to TravelCenters' stockholders. The proposal maintains the discipline that ARKO's stockholders are accustomed to, and that is characteristic of ARKO's systematic growth strategy designed to increase cash flow and profitability.

TravelCenters' Board should seriously consider ARKO's strong financial position.

ARKO is prepared to immediately commence confirmatory due diligence and quickly enter into an Agreement and Plan of Merger along with the other ancillary arrangements on the same material terms as in the Merger Agreement with BP. As one of the most acquisitive operators of convenience stores in the United States, with 23 transactions completed since 2013 and one pending and expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, ARKO has never required any financing conditions and has closed every acquisition it has put under contract. ARKO's proposal to TravelCenters offers no financing-related conditions.

ARKO urges TravelCenters' Board to seriously consider ARKO's superior proposal to acquire TravelCenters of America. ARKO believes it is riskless to TravelCenters' stockholders for TravelCenters' Board to engage with ARKO, and that doing so could reasonably be expected to lead to a superior proposal.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the timing, scope, terms, conditions and completion of a potential ARKO transaction to acquire certain businesses and assets of TravelCenters, the anticipated benefits of the potential transaction and other statements other than historical facts. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control, including the potential resurgence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; negotiations (or lack thereof) regarding the potential transaction with TravelCenters; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Andrew Petro

Matter on behalf of ARKO

(978) 518-4531

apetro@matternow.com

Investor Contact

Ross Parman

ARKO Corp.

investors@gpminvestments.com

Additional Important Information and Where to Find It

This document does not constitute an offer to buy or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. This document relates to a proposal which ARKO Corp. has made for a business combination transaction with TravelCenters of America, Inc. In furtherance of this proposal and subject to future developments, ARKO, (and, if a negotiated transaction is agreed, TravelCenters) intends to file relevant materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, if required, a proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the "Proxy Statement"). IF SUCH A TRANSACTION WERE TO OCCUR, ARKO STRONGLY ADVISES ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER PROXY MATERIALS AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Any definitive Proxy Statement will be delivered to the stockholders of TravelCenters. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by ARKO through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Participants in the Solicitation

ARKO, and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the holders of TravelCenters common stock in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about ARKO's directors and executive officers is available in ARKO's proxy statement, dated April 27, 2022, filed with the SEC in connection with ARKO's 2022 annual meeting of stockholders. Except as disclosed above, regarding the proposed transaction, to the knowledge of ARKO, none of its directors or executive officers has any interest, direct or indirect, by security holdings or otherwise, in TravelCenters. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the Proxy Statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC in respect of the proposed transaction when they become available.