AYRO, Inc.: AYRO to Participate in Panel Discussion at Maxim Group's Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Conference

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro-mobility and last-mile delivery, announces that CEO Tom Wittenschlaeger will participate in a "Multiple Markets for EVs" virtual panel discussion on March 30, 2023 at 4:00pm ET as part of Maxim Group's Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Conference. The panel will be moderated by Maxim Group's Senior Industrials Analyst Tate Sullivan and hosted online by M-Vest.

The panel will involve executives from different parts of the electric vehicle (EV) and auto tech markets discussing future opportunities and sector changes in the market, given the ongoing adoption of EVs, increased technology in vehicles, and lighter and more efficient batteries used in EVs.

Investors can listen to this panel discussion by registering here to become an M-Vest member.

About AYRO

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit ayro.com.

Media Inquiries:

Nick Kastner

Forum Communications

678-943-3859

nick@forumspeaks.com

Investor Inquiries:

Joey Delahoussaye

CORE IR

516-222-2560

investors@ayro.com

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/745899/AYRO-to-Participate-in-Panel-Discussion-at-Maxim-Groups-Electric-Vehicle-and-Auto-Tech-Conference