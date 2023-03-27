Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Heute: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Jetzt Einstieg vor erneuter 500%-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P5PN ISIN: US0547481087 Ticker-Symbol: WR4F 
Tradegate
23.03.23
09:13 Uhr
0,524 Euro
-0,002
-0,30 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AYRO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AYRO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5320,54915:25
0,5330,55015:13
ACCESSWIRE
27.03.2023 | 14:02
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AYRO, Inc.: AYRO to Participate in Panel Discussion at Maxim Group's Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Conference

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro-mobility and last-mile delivery, announces that CEO Tom Wittenschlaeger will participate in a "Multiple Markets for EVs" virtual panel discussion on March 30, 2023 at 4:00pm ET as part of Maxim Group's Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Conference. The panel will be moderated by Maxim Group's Senior Industrials Analyst Tate Sullivan and hosted online by M-Vest.

The panel will involve executives from different parts of the electric vehicle (EV) and auto tech markets discussing future opportunities and sector changes in the market, given the ongoing adoption of EVs, increased technology in vehicles, and lighter and more efficient batteries used in EVs.

Investors can listen to this panel discussion by registering here to become an M-Vest member.

About AYRO

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit ayro.com.

Media Inquiries:
Nick Kastner
Forum Communications
678-943-3859
nick@forumspeaks.com

Investor Inquiries:
Joey Delahoussaye
CORE IR
516-222-2560
investors@ayro.com

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745899/AYRO-to-Participate-in-Panel-Discussion-at-Maxim-Groups-Electric-Vehicle-and-Auto-Tech-Conference

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.