Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) announces with deep sadness the passing of Mr. R. Stuart "Tookie" Angus, Chairman, Co-Founder, colleague and friend.

Mr. Angus was a significant industry participant for over 40 years, with a focus on structuring and financing significant international exploration, development, and mining ventures. He served as Chairman on multiple boards and was responsible for several large-scale mergers and acquisitions.

Mr. Angus founded Sun Summit Minerals (then known as San Marco Resources) in 2009 with Bob Willis with a focus on early-stage copper and precious metal exploration in Sonora State, Mexico.

Bob Willis, Senior Advisor and Co-Founder, stated, "To have had the privilege of working with Tookie, fulfilling our vision of creating a top-notch junior exploration company, has been the ultimate positive experience most can only dream of. Tookie's wisdom, support, encouragement, laughter and kindness will be the only motivation needed for our team to continue the work he loved and will ensure his legacy will live on."

"Tookie was a mining legend who brought remarkable passion, experience, and humour to every project he chose to pursue. His guidance, vision, and commitment to the success and growth of the Company will be greatly missed," stated Sharyn Alexander, Sun Summit's President.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, we extend our condolences and deepest sympathies to the Angus family and to all those who knew him as a colleague, as a mentor, and as a friend.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on expanding its gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship Buck Project located in north-central British Columbia.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility, with a focus on accountable development and building respectful and beneficial relationships with Indigenous and local communities.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

