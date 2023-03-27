Poland emerged as Europe's third-biggest solar market in 2022, driven by the rapid uptake of PV micro-installations below 50 kW in size, but this year is already starting to look different. Marcin Slezak, chief commercial officer of Warsaw-based Menlo Electric, recently spoke to pv magazine about changes on the demand side and tech preferences in this thriving market.Poland was Europe's third-biggest solar market in 2022, with 4.9 GW installed. What can we expect this year? It will be different. Last year, around 80% of new PV installs came from the residential market segment. This year, there ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...