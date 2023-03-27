Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Heute: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Jetzt Einstieg vor erneuter 500%-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CQ72 ISIN: US1523091007 Ticker-Symbol: 260 
Frankfurt
27.03.23
09:15 Uhr
3,340 Euro
+0,160
+5,03 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4403,68015:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2023 | 14:10
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc: Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON and LONDON, March 27, 2023(Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days
Date: Monday, April 3, 2023
Location: New York, NY
Fireside Chat: 9:35 AM ET

Event: Jefferies & Venrock Boston Biotech Summit
Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Where applicable, the presentation slides and/or a link to the live webcast of the event, as well as an archived recording, will be available under the "Events and Publications" tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations.


About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients. Our programs span discovery-stage to late-stage development and cover a range of high-value indications. We operate with the conviction that each one of our programs has the potential to change the current treatment paradigm and establish a new standard of care. For more information, visit http://www.centessa.com/, which does not form part of this release.

Contact:
Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.
SVP of Investor Relations
investors@centessa.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.