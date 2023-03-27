Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - EV Minerals Corporation ("EV Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of Electromagnetic ("EM" or "AirTEM") and Total Magnetic Intensity ("TMI") surveys that were completed as part of an initial fall 2022 exploration program at the EV Nickel-Copper-Cobalt project located in the Saguenay Mining district in the Province of Quebec.

The EM surveys was completed using the Triumph AirTEMTM time-domain electromagnetic system and the results from the surveys identified two main magnetic features that show high amplitude EM responses consistent with conductive trends striking north-south and dipping shallowly to the east (See Figure 1).

AirTEM Highlights

73 lines flown covering 305.8 line kilometres at 100 metre spacing.

Two main magnetic features identified are consistent with conductive trends (Western and Eastern Trend).

Western Trend encompasses the well drilled existing historical non 43-101 compliant resource of 5.585 million tonnes with grades of 0.21% Nickel ("Ni"), 0.11% Copper ("Cu") and 0.03% Cobalt ("Co").

Eastern Trend is largely untouched, with the northern extent of the conductive trend being most highly magnetic within the entire area providing the company with a high-priority exploration target.

Study suggests the magnetism is caused by the presence of sulphides rather than magnetite. Given the strong correlation between Fe content and Ni grade, recommendation from the survey is to target the strongest magnetic response that has an associated EM response.

"Our initial plan when flying the AirTEMTM was to update original geophysical surveys and test the consistency of the anomalies previously identified. We are pleased to have discovered an additional anomaly and confirm the geophysical consistency. The original anomaly was well drilled and the geophysical similarities to the eastern anomalies have us extremely excited," commented EV Minerals President and CEO, Nicholas Konkin. "The strong correlation between iron and nickel gives us very good priority targets as we have outlined an initial 800 metre long untested trend that will require drilling to determine nickel tenor and the thickness of the massive sulphide intersections."

AirTEM Survey Results

The AirTEM survey completed by BECI Exploration Consulting, consisted of 73 lines at 100 metre spacing and covered 305.8 line kilometres. Two main magnetic features identified are consistent with conductive trends (Western and Eastern Trend). The identified conductive trends are interrupted by a series of sub-parallel faults, which is evident in both the magnetic and electromagnetic data.

Notable interpretation points out that the north section of the Eastern Trend is the most strongly magnetic, anomalous in EM, and yet has never been drilled. The TMI ranges from a low of 54,390 nT to a high of 55,220 nT or 830 nT. This low relative range (for an iron formation) suggests the magnetism is due to the presence of sulphides rather than magnetite. Given the strong correlation between Fe content and Ni grade, it makes sense to target the strongest magnetic response that has an associated EM response.

The Company will commence follow-up work on both Western and Eastern Trends as part of the next phase of exploration.





Figure 1: VTEM and TMI Survey Conductive Zone and Anomalous Zone Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7111/159923_aac59f5eb45db905_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

Paul Mattinen, an Independent Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

About EV Minerals Corporation

EV Minerals Corporation is a Canadian exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development. The current focus is the EV Nickel Project, host of the nickel-copper-cobalt McNickel deposit. The Project is comprised of 32 mineral claims covering approximately 1,792 hectares located in the Saguenay Mining district in the Province of Quebec. Containing a historical resource of 5.585 million tonnes with grades of 0.21% Ni, 0.11% Cu and 0.03% Co (NI 43-101 non-compliant resource), the deposit was first discovered in 1987 with a major drilling program completed in 1989.

The foregoing historical resource estimates presented above were completed prior to the implementation of the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects; however, given the quality of the historic work completed and the respective mining companies' reputations, the Company believes the historical resource estimates to be both relevant and reliable. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify these historic mineral resources as current mineral resources; and the Company is not treating the historic resources as current.

For more information, please contact:

Nicholas Konkin

President and CEO, Director

nick@grovecorp.ca

416-642-1807 Ext 305

Richard Buzbuzian

Capital Markets

richard@buzbuzian.com

647-501-3290

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159923