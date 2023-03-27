A quick trip to Paris just became a reality

Norse Atlantic announces first flight from New York, JFK to Paris with daily service.

From New York JFK, the airline now serves five European destinations this summer, including Rome, Paris, Berlin, Oslo and London.

In total Norse Atlantic will operate 13 routes between the US and Europe this summer.

Today, Norse Atlantic Airways marks a new era in affordable transatlantic travel between the US and France with the celebration of its inaugural flight from Paris, Charles de Gaulle to New York JFK and from JFK to Charles de Gaulle. The daily direct service commenced on March 26th, 2023, providing customers with a quality service onboard modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Norse Atlantic launches daily New York, JFK to Paris service (Photo: Business Wire)

The launch of this route marks Norse Atlantic's entry into yet another major international market as the airline continues to provide comfortable and budget-friendly travel options for long-haul flights.

"We are delighted to offer cost-effective travel and increased choices for our passengers between the vibrant cities of Paris and New York. This new route connecting the beautiful cities will further boost transatlantic travel benefiting local tourism and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic. With the addition of our latest route to Paris, our airline now offers a total of five European destinations from New York, JFK this summer, including Rome, Berlin, Oslo and London," said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways.

With daily, direct flights from New York, JFK to Paris starting at just $289 one-way, including all applicable taxes, travelers can now access a high-quality airline and travel experience for a fraction of the cost of traditional transatlantic carriers, making travel more accessible to a vast range of leisure and businesspeople, including families, students, and budget-conscious travelers.

Daily departures from New York to Paris are at 12:30 a.m. EDT, with arrival in Paris at 2:05 p.m. local time. The return flights depart Paris at 8:00 pm local time, and land in NY at 10:15 p.m. EDT.

Current economy fares below:

JFK CDG: $235 (one-way)

CDG JFK: $289 (one-way)

Round Trip: $524

To book and for more information on Norse Atlantic, please visit www.flynorse.com

About Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways is a new airline that offers affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The company was founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021. Norse has a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners that will serve destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Oslo, London, Berlin and Paris. The company's first flight took off from Oslo to New York on June 14, 2022.

