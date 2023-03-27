Unified Office Announces Alexa-Based AI Notifications for Business, Ushers in the Convenience of the Voice-driven World

Integrates Alexa-Powered Communications into their AI-Based Notifications Product to Enable Real-Time Mission Critical Notifications

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Unified Office, Inc., a leading managed services provider offering highly reliable, cloud-based, business communications services, IoT services, and business analytics, announced today at Enterprise Connect its new Alexa powered AI-based Performance Notifications Suite. This new offering integrates Alexa-powered communications into Unified Office's AI based notifications platform. It integrates the voice assistant capabilities of Alexa and links it to their industry leading set of premium business communications, AI, and IoT capabilities.

"The convenience of receiving Alexa notifications beyond receiving packages and smart home integrations has now been integrated into our Total Connect Now premium AI-based notifications product platform," said Ray Pasquale, Founder & CEO of Unified Office. "This offering now provides for the timely delivery of mission critical notifications via Alexa-based products creating increased visibility and convenience for our customers, allowing them to react quicker to serious issues that might impact their business."

Hotel staff, for example, can ask for notification of how many people are checking in or checking out today, ordering room service, checking out early, and so on and Alexa will build reports and display that information on any Alexa-powered device, anywhere, instantaneously. For restaurant customers it can report trends, using Unified Office's advanced analytics and historical data to predict when refrigeration equipment might fail or need maintenance and/or alert them if a walk-in cooler door has been left open after the business has closed.

Unified Office uses the latest in linear regression techniques, predictive analytics and AI, coupled with software integrations with Alexa's voice assistant technology and other business programs. It helps managers track almost anything in their operational infrastructure, including interactions with employees and customers - and all via voice commands, no computer interaction required. This offering uses the convenience of voice to do what Unified Office has done for years now with AI, IoT and text messages.

This offering integrates with Unified Office's award-winning Total Connect NowSM business communications platform which offers the following benefits:

Integration with leading vertical and horizontal customer management software and ERP systems.

Centralized operations portal to remotely view, configure and manage communications services, including dialing schemes, messaging, and workflows.

No more dropped or clipped calls, busy signals, placing customers on hold, or sending them to voicemail.

The ability to customize communications workflows that reflect operational needs.

Uniformity of services enables staff to easily bring their offices home with them or wherever they happen to be throughout the facilities on any given day.

A hybrid, on-premise and cloud-based solution that enables the highest quality VoIP offering available with the most reliable and resilient service platform.

Business continuity that eliminates downtime by finding and fixing problems in most cases before the customer becomes aware of them.

Superior customer service, 24X7, provided by Unified Office.

Rapid installation of services without interrupting their business.

A single end-to-end managed service solution provided by one vendor means one call gets it all done with one partner.

Real-time analytics for customer service training, coaching, and other types of operational performance assessments.

Cost savings from eliminating outdated systems, expensive legacy PBXs, and the need for costly legacy T1 lines and MPLS circuits.

"Voice is as important and relevant as ever," Pasquale added. "This technology is yet another example of the power that voice assisted technology can bring to business. We designed this in response to the ever-increasing demands on small business owners and operators. We were already providing these services via our IoT and text messaging offerings and are now extending it Alexa powered devices," he added

About Unified Office

Unified Office is a leading managed communications technology company, constantly innovating to help you stay ahead in a rapidly changing world. Unified Office's unique, Voice Over IP business communications service is built on their patented Highest Quality Routing ProtocolTM (HQRPTM) transmission network, which ensures that you will never miss a call, all while experiencing exceptional call quality and no downtime.

All Unified Office offerings benefit from its real-time business analytics and alerting so you can see how your business is performing and make changes in real-time from the customer portal on any device, anywhere, at any time. Unified Office's patented platform and all of its offerings, including its industrial-grade IoT and AI-based sentiment analysis services, go to work for Small and Medium Sized Businesses, so they can concentrate on running their business, providing exemplary customer service, driving more revenue, and increasing employee and operational effectiveness. For more information, visit www.unifiedoffice.com.

