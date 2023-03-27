Brigadier Gold Limited: Brigadier Engages Local Expertise for Lithium Exploration Programs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Geologica Groupe- Conseil ("Geologica") of Val D'or Quebec as its technical partner for exploration and development of its Nemaska2 lithium project, James Bay, Quebec. Geologica has built a strong reputation as a mining exploration consultant including unparalleled local knowledge of lithium deposits in the James Bay area.

About Geologica Groupe-Conseil

Geologica has expertise acquired over more than 38 years in the mining field at the Canadian and International level, including more than 1500 technical qualification and evaluation reports to its credit. Geologica's qualified team, have orchestrated over 500 exploration programs for lithium, gold, base metals, diamonds and rare earth elements with effective budget control, reliability and adherence to deadlines.

Management Commentary

Rob Birmingham, CEO of Brigadier Gold Limited, comments, "We are very pleased to have procured a seasoned partner in Geologica, who have extensive mining experience in the James Bay area. Their expertise will prove significant as we aim to initiate our exploration program as soon as the weather permits."

About Nemaska2 Lithium Project

Nemaska2 consists of 162 map-designated mining titles covering a total area of 8300 hectares and is located in northern Québec, approximately 160kms east of James Bay, near the community of Nemaska. Neighbouring Brigadier's Nemaska2 Project are claims held by Li-Ft Power, Brunswick Exploration, Dios Exploration, Critical Elements Lithium and ~23 kilometres to the east lies Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi Project.

Nemaska2 hosts at least 20 white pegmatite outcrops, each approximately 1000 square metres in size. The Quebec government carried out a large sampling program over Nemaska2 and the geological findings suggest these white pegmatites contain spodumene. Further exploration of the property has been recommended to identify possible additional pegmatite outcrops and spodumene occurrences.

Qualified Person

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., a member of the Company's Board of Directors, a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

