Acre's Vision for Growth: Bolsters Leadership Team to Meet Increased Demand for Secure and Flexible Security Solutions

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Acre, a global leader providing state-of-the-art security solutions, has announced significant strategic investments to accelerate growth strategies and innovation in the fast-evolving security market.

To support sustained growth, Acre has appointed John Skowronski as President, Americas. Skowronski is a respected business executive and technology leader with more than 30 years of experience in senior leadership roles. He most recently served as President of Stanley Security North America, where he oversaw the company's operations for the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Over the course of his career, he has held senior level roles with ADT, Tyco International, UTC and Stanley Black and Decker.

"The acre organization has a long legacy and a strong brand," Skowronski said. "I see great potential ahead given its leading position in security and the comprehensive transformation process it is currently undertaking. I look forward to being part of its ongoing journey and to develop stronger operations together as a team."

Darren Learmonth joins the company as its Chief Technology Officer. Learmouth is an experienced technology leader with a demonstrated history of product development and innovation within the security and the Internet of Things segments. A security industry expert, he has held executive roles with Nortek, HID, Assa Abloy, and Silicon Labs.

Tom Morselli joins acre as the Executive Vice President of Human Resources. A data-driven and process-oriented leader, Morselli strives to minimize friction points to drive success. With more than 25 years of experience of implementing scalable human resources programs for leading brands like Bluewolf, PulsePoint, and Kaplan, he will work to create HR strategies that support acre's rapidly scaling, fast-paced, and collaborative environment.

Acre's investments in innovation and personnel follow a strong year in which the company extended its presence globally and secured significant deals across the education, retail, healthcare, corporate, and proptech markets. It recently boosted its product portfolio with the acquisitions of PremiSys and SISCO.

"To put us in a better position to execute on our strategy of growth through organic and industry consolidation, the expansion of the leadership team became a top priority," said Don Joos, CEO, Acre. "The addition of industry veterans, and top talent from outside the industry, provides us with a unique blend of experience and capabilities to allow us to focus on the size of the opportunity ahead of us. I am delighted to be welcoming John, Darren, and Tom to the team."

With an increased demand for reliable, cyber-secure access control solutions, acre continues to look for opportunities for market consolidation while delivering comprehensive solutions to meet a variety of customer requirements. New mobile applications, such as ACT Mobile, and cloud-based access control offerings support demand for future-proof security solutions that are simple to scale, manage, and deploy.

To learn why global organizations, such as Google, LinkedIn, and P&G, rely on acre to protect their facilities, people, and infrastructure, visit the company at the upcoming ISC West conference in Las Vegas at booth #20059.

About Acre

Acre is a global leader in the delivery of integrated technologies and services. Since its formation in 2012, acre has played an instrumental role in the development and implementation of security technology initiatives on a global scale. Today, the organization employs more than 500 employees in more than 25 countries. For more information, visit www.acre-co.com.

