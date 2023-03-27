Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") provides notice of changes to its Board of Directors.

Sixty North Gold announces the appointment of Mr. John Carter, a veteran of mining and milling operations domestically and abroad. Mr. Carter is currently a Director and CEO of Silver Bullet Mines Corp., operating a high-grade silver mine near Globe, Arizona and developing additional sources of feed for its recently installed 150 tpd mill. Additional development and production is planned on high-grade past-producing operations at the historic Washington Mine in Idaho, beneath and peripheral to areas of past production. John spent many decades in the minerals recovery business. As president of MPE International (Minpro), he designed and manufactured processing equipment that was exported around the world. He was involved in the construction of over 200 mills including modular mills.

Dr. Dave Webb, Director, President & CEO of the Company, reports, "We are excited to further enhance our board with people having operations and metallurgical experience such as John Carter. His input and advice as we transition to continuous production in 2024 will be very helpful. We can point out that our previous mill on the Mon Property used one of John's Minpro Duplex Jigs as its primary recovery component, which in conjunction with a Knelson Concentrator allowed us to regularly attain 85% recovery of our gold by gravity alone."

About the Company

The Company is developing mining operations for gold on the Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. Past production extracted 15,000 tonnes of ore to depths of only 15 m below surface, recovering an estimated 15,000 ounces of gold. The North Ramp has been reopened and has been extended to within 60 m of the target portion of the vein. The Company plans to extend the ramp to some high-grade historic holes beneath the previously mined stopes. The vein will be cross-cut and raises developed within the vein to extract and stockpile the vein material on surface. Upon confirmation of the grade and tonnage later this year, a permitted mill will be brought in to process this and ongoing mined material.

For more information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), under the Company's profile.

