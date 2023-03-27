EcoFlow Technology Inc.: EcoFlow European Spring Sale: Fostering Sustainability with Eco-Friendly Energy Solutions

Go Green with Limited-Time Discounts on Sustainable Energy Products for Your Spring Adventures

BERLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, is excited to announce its Spring Sale in Europe from March 27 to April 10. Customers can take advantage of discounts on EcoFlow's innovative and sustainable products, including the DELTA Pro, portable solar panels, the Solar Tracker, Power Kits, and the Smart Home Panel.





This year's Spring Sale campaign, themed "Embrace the Beauty of Spring with EcoFlow," aims to encourage customers to invest in sustainable energy solutions while enjoying the beautiful season. The sale will be available on both the EcoFlow webstore and Amazon.

"We are excited to launch our Spring Sale because it aligns perfectly with EcoFlow's mission of encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly products and lifestyles," said Ryan Xing, Head of Europe at EcoFlow. "By offering these exclusive discounts, we hope to inspire people to embrace the great outdoors, enjoy the beauty of the season, and discover the potential of sustainable energy solutions. Our goal is to empower individuals with the tools they need to live a greener, more adventurous life."

During the Spring Sale, customers who make a purchase on the EcoFlow webstore will earn double EcoCredits as part of the EcoCredits Rewards Program. The program allows EcoFlow members to earn EcoCredits with every purchase, which can be redeemed for exclusive discounts on future orders.

In addition, customers can enjoy a special offer on Amazon from March 27 to March 31. Each day during this period, the first 10 customers who make a purchase will receive a EcoFlow Solar Angle Guide. This handy accessory ensures that the solar panel surface remains at an optimal 90° angle to the sunlight, maximizing the efficiency of solar energy collection and boosting the panel's performance.

The Spring Sale offers a diverse range of products designed for various needs:

EcoFlow DELTA Pro - A versatile and powerful portable power station for backup power and outdoor adventures. Portable Solar Panels - Harness the power of the sun to charge devices and power stations on the go. EcoFlow Solar Tracker - An innovative solution for maximizing solar energy generation by automatically tracking the sun. EcoFlow Power Kits - Comprehensive power solutions for various applications, including Caravans and tiny homes. EcoFlow Smart Home Panel - An intelligent home energy management system for optimizing energy usage and reducing utility costs.

Don't miss the chance to save on EcoFlow's sustainable energy solutions during the Spring Sale, and enjoy the beauty of spring while making a positive impact on the environment.

For more information, visit EcoFlow and explore the Spring Sale offers.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

