MVS_Retail: Greener Grass With Less Work: Mountain View Seeds Unveils New Nationwide Line of A-LIST Approved Grass Seed Products

New A-LIST Approved Grass Seed Products Available Everywhere

SALEM, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Mountain View Seeds, a global leader in home lawn technology, is releasing a new line of A-LIST-approved grass seed products available nationwide. These revolutionary new products offer homeowners and lawn enthusiasts a broad range of solutions for both new seedings and existing lawns. Mountain View Seeds' professional-grade grass seed outperforms the leading brand in NTEP turf quality scores for a beautiful, greener lawn that is healthier and more durable. Mountain View Seeds is guaranteed to grow and produces a thicker, heat and drought-resistant lawn with less fertilizer, less water and less mowing. Each product is blended with a specific use in mind.



A-LIST REGIONAL MIXES

A-LIST approved Northeast, Midwest, Ohio State, and Pennsylvania State mixes have been carefully crafted using university NTEP data and are specifically designed to thrive in their respective regions. These mixes require less fertilizer, less water, and less pesticides, making them not only easy to maintain but also better for the environment.

In addition to their practical benefits, A-LIST-approved turf grasses are also part of the Mountain View Seeds mission to preserve the natural environment. Mountain View Seeds believes that a beautiful lawn can coexist with a healthy ecosystem, and the A-LIST regional mixes are a reflection of that commitment. Mountain View Seeds has developed a grass seed mix that is perfect for home lawns in the Northeast, Midwest, Ohio or Pennsylvania. Choose an A-LIST-approved blend and experience the beauty and sustainability of Mountain View Seeds.

DROUGHT DEFY

Mountain View Seeds Drought Defy mix has been developed to help maximize a lawn's performance while minimizing the need for excessive inputs. It is A-LIST approved, which means it has been tested by universities and the NTEP (National Turfgrass Evaluation Program) to combine high-quality turf and low-input performance, to give added benefits such as reduced watering while needing less chemical and fertilizer inputs. This means a healthy, dark green lawn with less time, money and effort. Drought Defy uses top-rated Turf-type Tall Fescue to help prevent a common and frustrating occurrence, summer burnout.

SUN & SHADE

This mix contains some of the best Turf-type Tall Fescue, Kentucky Bluegrass, and Perennial Ryegrass varieties on the market. It is A-LIST approved, which means it has been tested by universities and the NTEP (National Turfgrass Evaluation Program) to combine high-quality turf and low-input performance, to give the added benefits of reduced watering and less chemical/fertilizer inputs.

STADIUM MIX

The same high-quality seed that's used on some of the country's elite professional and collegiate sports fields is now available to consumers. This mix contains some of the best-performing Kentucky Bluegrass cultivars on the market. Mountain View Seeds also added a pinch of Perennial Ryegrass to help as a nurse plant due to the slower germination of Kentucky Bluegrass. It is A-LIST approved, which means it has been tested by universities and the NTEP (National Turfgrass Evaluation Program) to combine high-quality turf and low-input performance for added benefits such as reduced watering while needing less chemical and fertilizer inputs.

All of the Mountain View Seeds products contain seed coated with the Watergard Nutrition Package (NP), which helps provide the seed with the nutrients it needs to get off to a healthy start while also helping to prevent the seed from drying out and failing to establish. Watergard NP provides the seed 2X the water retention to help create a safety net in case a day of watering is missed.

Mountain View Seeds is proud to be farmer-owned. Being farmer-owned ensures that the high quality and performance standards the market demands are never compromised. So, whether it's an NFL, MLS, MLB or PGA groundskeeper or a homeowner, the same care and attention is placed on every pound of seed produced and sold. In their inaugural launch, customers can find this new professional quality seed in select Lowes, Blaines, Fleet Farm, Do-it-Best and Independent Garden Center locations across the Midwest and Northeast. Visit www.mvslawn.com for more information. Mountain View Seeds...We believe in Better.

