2023 Marks the Eighth Consecutive Year Bitdefender Has Earned the Distinction for Top IT Channel Programs

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has been honored by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.

CRN's annual Partner Program Guide provides essential information for managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), and systems integrators as they explore technology vendors' partner programs to find those that will best support their business needs. The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.

"We are proud the Bitdefender Partner Advantage Network has been recognized with a 5-star rating from CRN for the eighth consecutive year," said Raluca Avram, senior manager, partner marketing at Bitdefender. "Our channel partners play an essential role in delivering advanced threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities to businesses globally, helping them become more cyber resilient and defend against advanced threats. In addition, we continue to invest in enablement and new training programs to help them maximize their revenue opportunities and achieve success."

The breadth and depth of partner program offerings are critical to a successful relationship with the channel partner community. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners' long-term growth. In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings, such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

"In today's world, the need for innovation is greater than ever," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel."

Avram added, "We believe the Bitdefender Partner Advantage Network earned its 5-star rating due in part to continuous program enhancements and new solutions, including the introduction of a new, Bitdefender Masterclass training program, as well as the launch of MDR Foundations, a managed detection and response (MDR) service tailored specifically for MSPs."

The Bitdefender Masterclass program introduced in 2022 provides free, monthly, technical webinars taught by cybersecurity experts, sharing best practices and specific approaches for defeating cybersecurity threats, live demonstrations of how to install Bitdefender solutions, and answering questions to help partners solve challenges and gain faster time to value.

Bitdefender MDR Foundations and Masterclass program are examples of ways Bitdefender empowers MSPs, VARs, and systems integrators to deliver modern cybersecurity solutions and services in high-demand segments, including extended detection and response (XDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and endpoint protection (EPP).

To learn more about joining the Bitdefender network of thousands of partners around the globe or to find the right partner for your organization from the Bitdefender ecosystem, visit https://www.bitdefender.com/partners/.

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 150 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

