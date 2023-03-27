Cognigy's Conversational AI platform combined with Genesys Cloud CX enables enterprise contact centers to deliver 24/7, personalized service experiences at scale, across multiple voice and digital channels.

Cognigy, the market leader in Conversational AI, today announced its Enterprise Conversational AI (ECAI) platform, Cognigy.AI, is now available as a Premium Application on Genesys AppFoundry, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.

Cognigy.AI enables Genesys customers to deliver best-in-class customer service experiences across a multitude of voice and digital channels via a suite of powerful, next-generation CAI solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent Assist. As a further enhancement to its market-leading CAI capabilities, Cognigy announced last month the addition of Generative AI, or Large Language Models (LLMs) like OpenAI's GPT-3 to its platform. This powerful combination of CAI and Generative AI will further transform enterprise customer service and contact centers by creating superior conversational experiences that improve customer experience (CX), employee experience and increase efficiency.

"As a Genesys AppFoundry partner, Cognigy works closely with Genesys to help our joint customers deliver outstanding customer experiences while increasing agent satisfaction and retention and accelerating time to value," said Hardy Myers, SVP business development and strategy at Cognigy. "Delivering 24/7, personalized service experiences at scale, across both voice and digital channels, all further enhanced with Generative AI, will be the key for contact centers to take their CX to the next level in the near-term."

Cognigy's application is now available with Genesys Cloud CX, an all-in-one composable solution that helps organizations offer frictionless and connected customer and employee experiences. As a modern, API first experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud CX enables organizations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built AI and end-to-end journey optimization.

As a Premium Application on the Genesys AppFoundry, Genesys customers have the benefit of having their Cognigy.AI subscription included on their Genesys invoice, thereby simplifying vendor management.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of the Cognigy.AI and Genesys Cloud CX integration, visit the Cognigy.AI listing on the Genesys AppFoundry site.

Also visit the Cognigy booth #1200 at Enterprise Connect at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Florida this week, March 27-29. Learn more about Enterprise Connect at https://enterpriseconnect.com.

About Cognigy

Cognigy, the market leader in Conversational AI, Powers Up enterprise contact centers to exceed customer expectations, improve agent satisfaction, and rapidly respond to market changes. Our low code Conversational AI platform, enhanced with Generative AI, offers next-gen customer service with solutions like Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent Assist. Cognigy gives enterprises all they need to deliver always-on, personalized experiences at scale on voice and chat, on any channel. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create customer and employee service that is loved by everyone. Cognigy's worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Fidelity Life, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Learn more at cognigy.com.

