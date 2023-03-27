Anzeige
Yara International ASA: Changes to the Yara Group Executive Board

Oslo, 27 March 2023: Pål Hestad, EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence, has asked to step down from his current position for personal reasons, and will take on a different role in Yara.

"Pål has safely led the Global Plants & Operational Excellence organization through an extraordinary period dominated by a pandemic and war which resulted in a demanding situation for a global operation like ours. Pål has now asked to step down and will continue to work for Yara in a different role. I would like to thank him for his contribution to the Group Executive Board over the past close to three years," says Svein Tore Holsether, President & CEO.

Pål will continue in the role until his replacement has been found.

Contact
Maria Gabrielsen, Investor Relations
Mobile phone: +47 92090093
Email: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com

Tonje Næss, Media Relations
Mobile phone: +47 40844647
Email: tonje.nass@yara.com

About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting nature-positive crop nutrition, and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future that creates value for our customers, shareholders, and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.
To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production, and other energy-intensive industries.
Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,500 employees and operations in 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24.1 billion.
www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


