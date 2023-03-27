Leidos and Milken Institute Bring Companies Together To Address Addiction and Mental Health Crises

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Leidos and the Milken Institute Center for Public Health (CPH) recently published a new report highlighting the work done by both organizations to address the addiction and mental health crises that deepened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why you should know: While COVID-19 itself claimed millions of lives, the pandemic also increased demand for the treatment for addiction, anxiety and depression. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that drug overdose deaths reached record levels in 2021, and suicide rates were back near a record high after two years of decline.

In 2021, Leidos and the Milken Institute formed the CEO Collaborative Action Group to mobilize employers across industries to join the cause. More than 85 organizations joined the CEO Collaborative Action Group, representing an estimated 3 million employees nationwide.

What the results show:

Nearly 80% of the participating organizations committed to actions impacting organizational culture. More than half agreed to improve employer health care policies.

Half the companies committed to improving internal wellness and community programs.

From the source: "This all started with an email from a grieving father," said Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman and CEO. "We cannot ignore the real, but often silent, challenges facing our employees. By bringing together such a diverse group of employers, we're being a catalyst for change. This is important work and I'm proud of what we've accomplished."

You can view a full copy of the report here.

Related:

Leidos and Milken Institute team up to combat addiction and improve mental health

Mission for the Mind: Advancing Mental Health Solutions





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Leidos

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/745966/Leidos-and-Milken-Institute-Bring-Companies-Together-To-Address-Addiction-and-Mental-Health-Crises