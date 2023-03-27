France's Sirea has developed a new range of smart plug-in systems for PV storage. The batteries can deliver from 20 kW (AC) to 500 kW, depending on the model, with storage capacities ranging from 100 kWh to 1 MWh.From pv magazine France Sirea has unveiled a new line of batteries for applications with rooftop PV arrays. The systems have storage capacities ranging from 100 kWh to 1 MWh and can deliver from 20 kW (AC) to 500 kW of output, depending on the model. The energy company, which is based in the French department of Réunion, says the Programmable Storage Systems (PSS) are calibrated for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...