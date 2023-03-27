SEIDOR USA: SEIDOR Strengthens Its Digital Transformation & Advanced Analytics by Partnering With UBIX Labs

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / SEIDOR, a multinational technology consulting firm and Platinum award-winning SAP Partner, announces its partnership with UBIX Labs, the leader in AI-driven Digital Transformation & Advanced Analytics.





This partnership will bring UBIX Advanced Analytics to SEIDOR's customers and pioneer a new generation of AI-driven Data Stewardship for SAP customers worldwide.

SEIDOR, the global leader in consultancy, implementation, development, and maintenance of SAP, including SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business ByDesign, SAP Business One, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Analytics, today announced a strategic partnership with UBIX Labs, the Advanced Analytics for Business Platform, to transform their offering with No-Code Data Science, Advanced Intelligence, and Real-Time Insight Solutions, providing AI and Machine Learning based Advanced Analytics and Digital Transformation to customers worldwide.

With innovative new leadership and rapid growth projected for 2023, "Our Partnership with UBIX represents a key piece of our global growth strategy and expansion into the U.S. I am very excited about this new opportunity, and I am confident that with our partnership with UBIX Labs and the support of this extraordinary SEIDOR USA team, we will exceed our goals for 2023," said Dario Stern, CEO of SEIDOR USA. "Our customers come to us looking for best-in-class solutions, and we consistently deliver no less. We find ourselves at a time when large organizations care most about how they can Do More with Less and UBIX Advanced Analytics Solutions supercharges our offering with capabilities and value no one else can. This is a very exciting time for our two companies."

UBIX is a partner-first organization, and we are excited to be working with Dario and the rest of his leadership team. Dario, Diego and Lucas Dubini, and Gustavo Schattenhofer are coming from leadership positions at different SEIDOR subsidiaries to help the US team grow and "have been key players in architecting this exciting partnership between SEIDOR and UBIX," Wynn Johnson, VP, Alliances at UBIX.

"Through our relationship with SEIDOR, more organizations can now leverage the power of Advanced Analytics for both large strategic initiatives as well as in their day-to-day operations," said John Burke, CEO of UBIX. "We see Advanced Analytics as the next frontier in the digital transformation landscape and a key advantage to businesses hoping to truly understand their customers, increase conversion, maximize profit, and avoid risk. We're working with some of the world's largest companies to help them leverage Advanced Analytics and Data Science in a range of industries from financial services, retail & e-commerce, SaaS, healthcare, and energy, to automotive, manufacturing and supply chain, and it's really exciting to see some of the insight we've been able to drive through our partnership with SAP and SEIDOR."

Together, the partnership will see SEIDOR and SAP incorporate the UBIX Platform into an extended offer across their portfolio, eventually leading to a white-labeled AI Services Platform and Marketplace of Solutions powered by UBIX and SEIDOR.

About SEIDOR

SEIDOR, a Platinum award-winning local SAP partner, is a technology consultancy firm that offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions from SAP, including SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business ByDesign, SAP Business One, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Analytics. SEIDOR also provides consultancy, implementation, development, and maintenance of applications, infrastructure, and outsourcing services. With a global workforce of more than 7,500 highly qualified professionals, we have a combined history of successfully serving over 8,500 customers in 44 countries, including the United States, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

About UBIX Labs

UBIX is an industry-leading Advanced Analytics company that enables organizations of all sizes to leverage existing Digital Experience Analytics, Customer Analytics, Web Analytics, ERP & CRM infrastructure, and transactional data with external data to create new insights that drive intelligent action. With UBIX, business users and subject matter experts can quickly and affordably solve challenging analytics problems that are not possible without data science and AI. UBIX handles a wide variety of use cases, including intelligent migration, front-office, and back-office solutions.

